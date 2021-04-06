Malaysia records 1,300 new Covid-19 cases, as Sarawak tops list

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — There were 1,300 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths from the coronavirus in Malaysia over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

In a statement, its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the total daily infections, 24 were imported, bringing the cumulative positive cases to 353,329 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

All five Covid-19 fatalities involved locals.

In terms of states, Sarawak tops the list with the highest number of cases with 385, followed by Selangor (242) and Kelantan (126).

This was followed by Sabah (112), which reached the three-digit mark for the first time since March 20.

Other states and federal territories were: Penang (110), Johor (98), Kuala Lumpur (87), Perak (61), Kedah (27), Negri Sembilan (14), Pahang (11), Terengganu (nine), Labuan (eight) Melaka (seven), and Putrajaya (three).

Dr Noor Hisham said 189 patients require intensive care, including 88 on ventilators.

Another 1,412 people have fully recovered and been discharged as of today, giving the country 337,638 cumulative recoveries.

The latest five Covid-19 deaths involved locals with various medical conditions, such as diabetes, stroke, high-blood pressure and severe kidney problems except for a 54-year-old man that died in Tawau Hospital, Sabah.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya detected 10 new clusters in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active clusters to 354.

Of the new clusters announced today, half were detected at workplaces, three were spread within the community, while the remaining two were found in a detention centre and a religious centre.

“The clusters with the highest increase in new cases today are the Tembok Sri Aman cluster (128 cases), Jalan Pelabuhan cluster (50 cases) and Jalan Mega Industri (20 cases),” he said, while also confirming that 11 clusters ended today.