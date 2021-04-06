HRDF Placement Centre to provide 50,000 job-placement, income-generating opportunities, says HR minister

(From left) HR Deputy Minister Datuk Haji Awang Hashim, HR Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and HRDF chief executive Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood arrive for the launch of HRDF Placement Centre at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, April 6, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) Placement Centre aims to provide 50,000 job placement and income-generating opportunities in Malaysia this year.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said to achieve the target, HRDF would work with employers, employers’ associations and career strategic partners nationwide.

“This way, Malaysians can access 20,000 jobs through the HPC portal starting today,” he told reporters after launching the portal at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center here today. The event was also attended by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

HRDF had already established strategic partnerships with more than 20 employers before the portal was launched today, he said.

Saravanan said HPC is not a portal for job searches, but a platform that provides job placements by focusing on the development of an individual towards employment through training and courses provided.

Commenting on the proposal to allow leave for employees to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Saravanan said the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) would discuss with stakeholders including the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) before a decision is made.

Yesterday, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said several recommendations would be submitted to the MOHR, including recommending or requiring employers to give leave to employees to get their vaccines.

Saravanan also urged youths, especially those who are looking for jobs, not to be choosy especially when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said with the launch of the HPC, public and private collaboration will be institutionalised, along with the creation of employment opportunities, adding that this was important in upgrading the workforce based on employability needs by providing the required up-skilling, reskilling and competencies training.

“Without a doubt, the HPC will complement and support the National Employment Council’s (NEC) initiatives towards meeting its objectives by the end of this year. InsyaAllah, it will also help increase the average household income of Malaysians, further improving the nation’s labour market,” said Tengku Zafrul. — Bernama