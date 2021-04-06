DCM: Sarawak village headmen must notify district offices before any weddings, funerals held

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters in Kuching, April 6, 2021. — Picture by the state Information Department

KUCHING, April 6 — Effective today, all village headmen in Sarawak are required to notify their respective district offices before any social gatherings are held in their villages for the purpose of supervision and compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the district offices will then help to notify the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and police to supervise any social gatherings such as weddings and funerals.

“Rela and police personnel will make sure that SOPs are complied with as we don’t want Covid-19 to spread at such social gatherings,” Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, told reporters when updating the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

He said normally, the wedding ceremonies and funerals would be attended by a large number of people in the villages.

“For example, people would come to the funerals to pay their last respects to the deceased,” he said.

Uggah reminded the village headmen that they play an important role in protecting the security of the people under their jurisdiction from being infected by Covid-19.

“They are also asked to disseminate information and advice to the people on the importance of wearing face masks,” he said.

On the requirement of swabs to be taken three days from people from other parts of Sarawak before they enter Bintulu district, Uggah said the Bintulu Disaster Management Committee (BDMC) has been asked to adjust their SOPs so as to facilitate easier movement of people who pass through Bintulu.

“BDMC is working it out so that people passing through Bintulu can be done seamlessly,” he said.

He said he was given to understand some cargo trucks have to turn back for not meeting the requirement.

He said the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been on the high sides, causing worries to the people there.

Meanwhile, Sarawak registered 385 new Covid-19 cases today, with Sri Aman district recording 129, followed by Sibu (81). Bintulu (52), Miri (45), Kuching (22), Saratok (13), Lubok Antu (10), Marudi (six), Samarahan (five), Beluru (five), Asajaya (five), Pakan (three), Sebauh (two), Mukah (two), Limbang (two), and one each in Sarikei, Bukit Mabong and Kanowit.

Today’s cases bring the cumulative to 18,164 cases.

Uggah said out of 385 cases, 128 are from Sri Aman Prison or Sri Aman Tembok cluster, consisting of 122 detainees, four prison staff and two family members of the prison staff.