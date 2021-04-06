Covid-19: SDMC updates ‘Guidelines to Enter Sarawak’ for travellers

All non-Sarawakians and non-Malaysians who have been in the country for more than 15 days are required to request approval to enter Sarawak via West Malaysia by filling in EnterSarawak and E-Health Declaration Form (E-HDF). ― Bernama file pic

KUCHING, April 6 ― The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has released an updated version of its Covid-19 “Guidelines to Enter Sarawak” for all travellers today.

All non-Sarawakians and non-Malaysians who have been in the country for more than 15 days are required to request approval to enter Sarawak via West Malaysia by filling in EnterSarawak and E-Health Declaration Form (E-HDF). (See: Guidelines to Enter Sarawak updated 5 April 2021 – Public (1))

They are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at designated quarantine centres. Swab tests will be taken on the second and tenth days.

However, their applications may be rejected due to incomplete documentation or if they cannot provide a strong reason for travel.

Those entering for the purpose of essential services or official duty are also required to request approval for entry.

However, they are exempted from the quarantine order if they stay for a maximum of three days and two nights. This is only for those who have valid rT-PCR test results, within three days before entering the state.

Sarawak Identity Card holders (K) who are in West Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan are allowed to enter by applying through enterSarawak and filling in e-HDF.

Spouses married to Sarawakians and children age below 12 years old with either parents Sarawakians are allowed to enter.

Sarawakians returning from overseas are allowed to transit and quarantine in Sarawak if they are entering via Kuala Lumpur. Quarantine will be at first Point of Entry in Sarawak, but no transit within Sarawak is allowed.

For non-Sarawakians, they will be quarantined at the first Point of Entry, which is Kuala Lumpur.

SDMC also provided guidelines for specific sectors like oil and gas, shipping crew, and airlines crew.

Details of documents to be submitted and other matters concerning entry to Sarawak can be found on SDMC official website. ― Borneo Post