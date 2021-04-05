PM Muhyiddin meets Brunei Sultan

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is greeted by Brunei’s Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah at the Bandar Seri Begawan International Airport April 5, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 5 — Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin began a meeting with Sultan of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah here at 11.10am Monday.

The four-eyed meeting is being held at Istana Nurul Iman. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is also the prime minister of Brunei.

The discussion is on the progress of the ongoing special relations, further enhancing bilateral ties and post Covid-19 cooperation.

These, among others, will include discussions on the establishment of the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) Arrangement, initiating cooperation on vaccine diplomacy between both countries and promotion of closer economic cooperation as well as regional and international issues.

Muhyiddin is on the final day of a two-day official visit to Brunei in conjunction with the 23rd Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders' Consultation.

Later, Muhyiddin and His Majesty will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and an agreement.

The MoU is on cooperation in disaster management which will be inked by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Bruneian Second Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof.

A unitisation agreement between Petronas and Brunei's National Unitisation Secretariat (BNUS) will be signed by Petronas President and Chief Executive Officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz and Brunei's acting Minister of Energy Datuk Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw.

Thereafter, Muhyiddin will attend a santap rasmi (luncheon) to be hosted by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the palace before concluding his official visit. — Bernama