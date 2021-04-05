National corp for music in the pipeline, says communications minister

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a dialogue session with recipients of the Cultural Economic Development Agency (CENDANA) Recovery Fund initiative, April 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A National Music Corporation will be established to further strengthen the country’s music industry, as well as propel it to the international level.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the ministry was currently in the process of preparing a Cabinet memorandum for the establishment of the corporation which is aimed at getting more Malaysians involved in the country’s music industry and to protect, strengthen and preserve it.

Among its objectives are to drive the Malaysian music industry to the international level and protect music copyright and improve the quality of industry services.

“I think it is time to set this up and work towards a Cabinet approval.

“A working paper will be presented in the near future for the establishment of this corporation. Specifically, it will administer the country’s music development affairs,” he told reporters after announcing the recipients of the Cultural Economic Development Agency (CENDANA) Recovery Fund initiative, under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA), here today.

Saifuddin said among the medium and long-term agendas through the establishment of the corporation are to provide emergency funds for singers and musicians as well as to provide special digital content development funds.

He said three industry engagement sessions have been organised with stakeholders as well as industry practitioners and activists for feedback. — Bernama