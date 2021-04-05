FT minister shares plans for RM500m Safari Park in Putrajaya, seeking other tourism pitches

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at a press conference at Putrajaya Corporation, April 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — Private companies now have the opportunity to participate in developing tourism products in Putrajaya by adding value to existing facilities or creating new tourism products, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) was open to any development ideas from private companies but they must ensure that the environmental value in a tourist spot is well protected.

For example, applications are now open to improve the Wetlands Park so that it can be managed commercially to attract more visitors and not turning it into a commercial area, he said in a news conference here, today.

He said the PPj has received proposals from several local companies to develop glamping products at the Wetlands Park and the selected company was expected to begin construction works at the end of the year.

He added that there were also proposals to develop a Safari Park on 64.7-hectares of land in Precinct 19 with an estimated cost of RM500 million.

“We would like to see creativity. We will be very open and transparent, we want to give chance to anybody who wants to come and help bring Putrajaya to the next level in line with our policy of making Putrajaya a major recreational city,” he said.

In another development, Annuar said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall has been instructed to submit a proposal to ensure the survival of traders in Kuala Lumpur after the “Wilayah Bebas Berniaga” programme came to an end.

“A certain number of traders would like to remain and do their current business, and we have to look for locations where we can construct proper stalls for them to continue doing their business,” he said.

The Wilayah Bebas Berniaga programme, an initiative that allows the people in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to do business, is implemented for six months starting November 15, 2020, until April 15, this year. — Bernama