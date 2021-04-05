Cops to wrap up SOP compliance probe into Neelofa’s Langkawi trip by this week

The newly-wedded couple who are usually based in the Klang Valley created a stir after they were photographed enjoying themselves with watersports activities in Langkawi during an interstate travel ban to curb the coronavirus from spreading. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Police expect to complete their investigations into honeymooning celebrity TV personality and entrepreneur Neelofa and her Islamic preacher husband PU Riz for alleged breach of Covid-19 rules this week.

The newly-wedded couple who are usually based in the Klang Valley created a stir after they were photographed enjoying themselves with watersports activities on the holiday island of Langkawi in Kedah during an interstate travel ban to curb the coronavirus from spreading.

Harian Metro today cited Dang Wangi district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah as saying that the couple — whose real names are Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail — will also be called in to record their statements before the end of the investigation.

“The investigation papers are expected to be finished this week.

“After that we will submit the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” Mohamad Zainal was quoted as saying.

Neelofa was supposedly in Langkawi to represent bubble tea chain Chatime in opening several new outlets.

However, photos of Neelofa’s March 27 wedding were widely shared on social media, and showed many attending it standing and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in breach of the one-metre minimum physical distancing rules.

Police questioned Neelofa’s personal assistant Nadiah Khairuddin and event planner Faiz Sabari last Tuesday.