Cops bust syndicate stealing electricity to mine bitcoin in Seremban

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, April 5 — The police crippled a syndicate found stealing electricity supply to carry out bitcoin mining activities in raids carried out on three premises in Seremban 2 here, this afternoon.

Seremban District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak said the operation carried out by a police team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Seremban District Police Headquarters which involved seizures worth RM600,000 also saw the arrest of three male suspects.

"During the raid, a total of 300 units of bitcoin mining machines, as well as several items including three monitors, three Central Processing Units (CPUs) and a vehicle, were seized," he said in a statement last night.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad suffered losses of RM75,000 a month due to the electricity theft to carry out the activity, he said, adding that the case was still being investigated under sections 427 and 379 of the Penal Code. — Bernama



