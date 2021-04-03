Perikatan developing major coalition of political parties, says Saifuddin

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at GSC Mid Valley Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2021.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Perikatan Nasional (PN), under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, is developing a big coalition of political parties that will unite the people fairly, justly, inclusively and harmoniously in a new political mould, said Pahang PN chairman Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He was also confident that PN had learned from the weaknesses of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) that any decisions made by a coalition should be based on discussions and not dominated by one party.

“In BN, Umno is the dominant party. BN’s top posts — chairman, deputy chairman, secretary-general, treasurer, women’s chief, youth chief, information chief — are held by Umno. In PN, they are shared among component parties.

“In PH, there was no party that was dominant, but a situation where it was supported by ‘a big majority from a minority group’ and ‘only a small minority from the majority group’, causing it not to last long,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Saifuddin, who is also Pahang Bersatu chief, also agreed with the Prime Minister that the country needed to adopt new politics that is functioning, caring and stable.

“Among the characteristics of the new politics is that under a coalition of political parties, there doesn’t exist one dominant party while smaller parties are marginalised,” he said. — Bernama