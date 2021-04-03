Bersatu info chief: No change, we are still open to joining Muafakat Nasional

Bersatu supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan is pictured in front of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Apr 3 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan is still open to joining Muafakat Nasional (MN) — a pact forged between PAS and Umno in 2019.

He reminded that Bersatu has previously made public their readiness to join MN and is only waiting for the nod from MN over the matter.

“We have always expressed our readiness to join MN, so that is not our jurisdiction anymore. The ball is in the court of MN. But our focus now which is clear is that the alliance must be strengthened,” he told reporters after Bersatu’s supreme council meeting this evening.

Wan Saiful said despite the snub and statement made by Umno president Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in their party annual general assembly on March 27, Bersatu is still open to the idea as it wants parties, including Umno, to join forces for better political stability.

“We prioritise unity. If we can maintain (the alliance between PAS and Umno in MN), we would like to.

“We never said we did not want to work with other parties,” he said.

MN secretariat had invited Bersatu to join the alliance last year and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had publicly announced his interest to unite the Malay parties on August 15 last year.

On August 20, 2020, the joint secretary of the MN secretariat, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, acknowledged receiving Bersatu’s acceptance letter, which is a response to an invitation letter extended to the party on August 13.

Yesterday, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party rejects a consensus that is divided and deviates from the original goals of Muafakat Nasional, the coalition it had formed with Umno.

He said PAS also rejects disunited alliances or groups disloyal to the country by taking on extreme views that challenge race and religion.

In this regard, Abdul Hadi called upon all Muslim groups to save the country by throwing their support behind Islamic-based Perikatan Nasional and Bersatu.