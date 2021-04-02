Over 241,000 have completed Covid jabs, says health minister

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — A total of 241,758 individuals have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday (April 1).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said during the same period, 498,468 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country to 740,226.

In an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, Dr Adham said Selangor remained the state that has received the highest number of first doses at 69,852, followed by Perak (49,996) and Sarawak (48,079).

This is followed by Sabah with 46,023, Kuala Lumpur (44,702), Johor (39,624), Pahang (33,693), Penang (33,045), Kedah (30,316), Negri Sembilan (24,690), Terengganu (24,516), Kelantan (22,596), Melaka (13,758), Perlis (9,846), Putrajaya (5,233) and Labuan (2,499).

Meanwhile, Selangor recorded the highest number of individuals who have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, namely 28,616, followed by Sarawak (25,287) and Kuala Lumpur (23,899).

Sabah recorded 21,262 individuals, Perak (20,717), Johor (18,696), Pahang (18,507), Kelantan (15,618), Kedah (15,300), Terengganu (13,237), Penang (11,563), Negri Sembilan (10,620), Melaka (6,857), Perlis (5,610), Putrajaya (3,682) and Labuan (2,287).

Meanwhile, the number of registrations for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was 7,625,478 or 31.4 per cent with Selangor recording the highest number at 2,085,983.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The programme will continue for the second phase, which is expected to start from April to August this year, involving 9.4 million senior citizens aged 60 and above, as well as the vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targetting about 14 million people. — Bernama