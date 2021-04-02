MIC is the best political platform for Indian community, says party president

Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said MIC is still maintaining its commitment to help the people especially the Indian community in the country although Barisan Nasional (BN) lost in the 14th general election (GE-14). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KLANG, April 2 — MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said the party is the best political platform for the Indian community in the country.

He said MIC is a versatile political platform and could wade through whatever obstacles or difficult paths as it has 75 years of experience.

“People think a new transportation is better. But they don’t know when it will materialise and when it will disappear,” he said cynically when attending a Wanita MIC general assembly here, today.

Vigneswaran said MIC is still maintaining its commitment to help the people especially the Indian community in the country although Barisan Nasional (BN) lost in the 14th general election (GE-14).

Citing the example of the operation to bring back Malaysians who were stranded in India due to the movement control order (MCO) last year, Vigneswaran said MIC stepped forward and fully sponsored the cost of the flight at that time.

He also stressed that MIC is not a party which practices caste-based politics.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the MIC Youth general assembly, Vigneswaran urged the delegates to share the history of MIC with youths so that they are aware of the sacrifices and the contributions of the party to the Indian community in the country.

He also praised Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan who strived to help the Indian community despite being the sole MIC representative in the Cabinet currently.

Earlier, the national MIC Youth, Wanita, Putera and Puteri Convention was launched by its deputy president, Saravanan.

The hybrid convention was a combination of face-to-face and virtual attendance with 400 delegates present at the hall and 400 delegates via online.

Vigneswaran would deliver his presidential policy speech at the 74th MIC General Assembly tomorrow. — Bernama