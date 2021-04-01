Top Glove clarifies no new issue on forced labour discovered

The glove manufacturer said it continues to actively engage with the CBP towards addressing and fully remediating the issues identified immediately/speedily. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd has clarified with regard to the US Customs and Border Protection’s recent findings that there is no new additional issue on forced labour being discovered or added although a few rectifications and verification were required on the earlier findings.

The glove manufacturer said it continues to actively engage with the CBP towards addressing and fully remediating the issues identified immediately/speedily.

“We reiterate our strong commitment to the welfare, health and safety of our workforce. We aim to be a leading responsible company in Malaysia and worldwide,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

On Monday, CBP directed its personnel at all US ports of entry to begin seizing disposable gloves produced by Top Glove as it believed the world’s largest rubber glove maker had used forced labour in the production of disposable gloves.

At the close today, Top Glove shares rose 12 sen to RM4.64 with 26.25 million shares transacted. — Bernama