Umno must accept its ministers still remain in Perikatan govt, says analyst

Umno should acknowledge the abilities and contributions of all Cabinet ministers from the party, thus give its 'blessing' for them to continue to remain in the Perikatan Nasional government.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Umno should acknowledge the abilities and contributions of all Cabinet ministers from the party, thus give its ‘blessing’ for them to continue to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said what was important at the moment was that the government’s agenda, efforts and plans could be continued for the benefit of the people and the country.

“Their presence in the Cabinet should not be seen as giving the advantage to the PN or anyone but actually to the people,” he said when contacted by Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme today.

Their involvement in the Cabinet indicates that the Umno leaders are given the recognition by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who sees their contribution and role as big and meaningful, he added.

“In the current context, the party must give priority to what it can contribute to the people and let the people themselves evaluate the leaders who are members of the Cabinet,” he said.

Sivamurugan said if Umno still does not want to continue cooperation with PN, it should be done when the situation in the country is more stable.

He said this was to prevent the people from blaming Umno leaders for prioritising certain interests or personalities over the interests of the people.

He opined that the decision to remain in the government did not indicate that the ministers were disobeying the voice of the grassroots as the Umno Supreme Council (MT) had not decided when they should leave and resign from the government.

“No decision has been made except the statements from some leaders who demanded that these Umno ministers leave the Cabinet immediately...it is not in line with what was decided at the Umno General Assembly to give a mandate to the MT to make the decision,” he said. — Bernama