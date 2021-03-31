Air Selangor: Water supply in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam still not fully recovered

Air Selangor corporate communication chief Elina Baseri in a statement said, as at 6am today, water disruption in all three areas have not fully recovered.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) is still in the process of stabilising the water supply distribution system in Petaling, Klang and Shah Alam areas.

Its corporate communication chief Elina Baseri in a statement said, as at 6am today, water disruption in all three areas have not fully recovered.

“The duration of the disruption and the water supply recovery of the affected areas will vary depending on the water supply quantity, the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system,” she said.

Elina said the scheduled water disruption was due to the new pipe diversion and connection works near the Carlsberg brewery at Persiaran Selangor Section 15, Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday.

The status of water supply recovery will be updated from time to time through Air Selangor official communication channels including via its website www.airselangor.com, Air Selangor app, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or contact its call centre at 15300. ­— Bernama