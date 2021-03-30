Malaysian man who arrived in Singapore to assist in police probe among 21 new Covid-19 cases in republic

A total of 121 people who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community care facilities. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SINGAPORE, March 30 — A 34-year old Malaysian man was among 21 Covid-19 new cases reported in Singapore yesterday, said the republic’s Ministry of Health.

Labelled as Case 61293, the man arrived from Malaysia to assist in police investigations, said the ministry in its full data released here late last night.

Categorised under the imported case, the Malaysian holds a Short-Term Visit Pass and is asymptomatic.

As at noon Monday, Singapore has reported 21 new cases, all imported, bringing the total number of infections here to 60,321.

Thus far, the ministry has classified 3,478 of the reported cases as imported, 2,332 as community cases and 54,511 involving dorm residents.

In all, 60,131 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases who are still in hospital with one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 121 people who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community care facilities.

Thus far, 30 people have died in the country from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Singapore has no Covid-19 cluster at the moment. — Bernama