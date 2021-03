Ismail Sabri: CMCO in six states, RMCO in nine states extended until April 14

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will remain for another two weeks until April 14. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will remain for another two weeks until April 14 in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor and Kelantan.

He also announced that the CMCO in Sarawak has been extended to April 13.

Meanwhile for Kedah, Perak, Perlis, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya and Negri Sembilan, Ismail said the recovery movement control order (RMCO) has been also extended until April 14.

MORE TO COME