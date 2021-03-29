Undi18 advocate to meet cops this week over Saturday’s protest march, says won’t be cowed

Protesters hold placards in front of Parliament building to protest the Election Commission's (EC) delay in allowing 18-years old to vote in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Youth activist Amir Abdul Hadi who took part in last Saturday’s mass march to Parliament in protest of the Election Commission’s delay in allowing 18-year-olds to vote, confirmed today that he has been called by the police for questioning.

Amir, who is from the yet-to-be-registered political party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, co-founded by former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman claimed police are investigating him and over 10 others about the Undi18 assembly.

“Police contacted me and more than 10 ohers for investigation about the #Undi18Now assembly. We will go to the police station this week.

“We will not bow to intimidation,” he tweeted.

Saya dan lebih 10 yang lain telah dihubungi polis untuk siasatan berkaitan himpunan #Undi18Now



Kami akan hadir ke balai polis minggu ini.



Kita tak akan tunduk dengan intimidasi. — amirx abd hadi (@amirxabdhadi) March 29, 2021

Some 100 demonstrators marched towards Parliament House here last Saturday , but stopped at Padang Merbok, less than a kilometre from Parliament's front gates, where they held a silent sitting vigil for 18 minutes as an additional gesture of protest for the initiative, called Undi18.

Among the participants were former education minister Maszlee Malik, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, former Batu MP Chua Tian Chang, members of electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 and non-governmental group Demokrat Nasional.

Dang Wangi district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah has been reported saying investigations into the assembly are being conducted under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for failure to provide prior notice.

He added that an investigation will also be conducted per Regulation 11 of the Rules of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Conditional Movement Control) (No. 4) 2021.