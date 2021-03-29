PAS Youth chief says committed to Muslim unity despite Umno-Bersatu split

PAS Youth chief Ir Khairil Nizam Khirudin speaks during a townhall session at the Muslim Unity Rally in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2019. — Picture by Mierza Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — PAS Youth remains committed to pursuing the unity of the ummah despite Umno’s decision to end its cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu during its annual general meeting yesterday.



PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam said his wing will keep seeking to unite the Muslim community, especially youths, beyond political lines.



“I hope the decision by Umno in this year’s AGM will not affect Muafakat Nasional, PAS and Umno, nor will it become a barrier to the agenda of ummah unity that has been the mainstay of PAS’ struggle along with Bersatu in Perikatan Nasional as well as with other NGOs,” he said in a Facebook post.



Khairil also congratulated Umno’s leaders and delegates for successfully holding their AGM last weekend, adding that his attendance along with that of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was proof of their seriousness in maintaining ties with Umno.



“To all PAS Youth members nationwide, continue on with the noble struggle of unity among the ummah, which belongs to all Muslims in beloved Malaysia,” he said.



In his speech to the party yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Barisan Nasional will compete alone at the 15th general election and no longer cooperate with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional.