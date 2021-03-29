Covid-19 jabs: Priority to be given to prospective haj pilgrims, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference on the development of the Covid-19 immunisation programme in Putrajaya March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — Prospective Malaysian pilgrims this year will be given priority in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine once the Saudi Arabian government mandates it as the main condition, said Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin.

Speaking at a press conference on the development of the Covid-19 immunisation programme here today, Khairy said that the Lembaga Tabung Haji (Tabung Haji) would submit the list of pilgrims according to the schedule after receiving the official decision from the Saudi Arabian government.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Malaysian government to provide vaccines to haj pilgrims if vaccination is made compulsory by the Saudi Arabian government.

“Once we get the decision that it is compulsory, we will work with Tabung Haji to look at the list of those approved to perform the haj this year, so that they are given priority for vaccinatinon,” he said.

Saudi Arabian Health Minister, Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah, was previously reported to have said that Covid-19 vaccination was mandatory, and it was part of the main conditions for all pilgrims who would perform the haj rites in July. — Bernama