Umno delegates pass resolution to cut ties with Perikatan, Zahid says party’s ministers to quit when told

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Umno adopted a resolution to sever ties with Perikatan Nasional at its 75th annual general assembly here today but gave no definite timeline for when party leaders serving in the Muhyiddin administration must withdraw.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the assembly has underpinned grassroots support for the party supreme council’s decision to snub the ruling coalition that it nominally supports, amid talks that Umno is divided about the matter.

“The delegates have given me the mandate to withdraw at any time if they (PN) do not indicate willingness to call for elections soon,” Zahid said in his winding-up speech.

“If this happens, then the supreme council, especially those as ministers and deputy ministers and members of parliament will adhere 100 per cent to the directive to withdraw,” he added.

