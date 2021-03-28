Police investigate alleged SOPs violation at Neelofa's wedding

Photos of Neelofa's wedding have raised questions about whether Covid-19 SOPs were followed. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Police have opened an investigation paper into an alleged violation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the wedding ceremony of local celebrity Neelofa, yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said that they would call the organisers of the event and hotel owner to assist in the investigation.

He said that the investigation paper was opened in accordance with Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Investigations found that the ceremony that took place failed to comply with the SOPs set, including that there was no physical distancing,” he said in a statement today.

Neelofa, or real name Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, 32, and independent preacher Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, 26, were married in a ceremony at a leading hotel in the capital yesterday. — Bernama