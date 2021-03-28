LBS Bina Group founder Lim Bock Seng dies

Datuk Seri Lim Bock Sen had been the group’s chairman until earlier this month when he stepped down and retired. — Picture via Facebook/LBS Bina

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Property developer LBS Bina Group Bhd announced that its founder and ex-chairman, Datuk Seri Lim Bock Seng, died this morning.

Lim had been the group’s chairman until earlier this month when he stepped down and retired.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and my father,” said Tan Sri Lim Hock San, the executive chairman of the group.

“Dato’ Seri Lim Bock Seng was an inventive and visionary leader who, above all, lived the company’s core values with a true passion for our people and an exceptional commitment to our clients.

“He was an outstanding advocate for creating a culture of equality at LBS. His energy, drive, and leadership will be greatly missed.”

Bock Seng was made the chairman of LBS in 2001 and had been part of Malaysia’s construction and property sector for over half a century.

LBS credited his stewardship with setting the firm on a path to sustainable, long-term growth.

The family will hold the funeral for Bock Seng at Level 3, Nirvana Center Kuala Lumpur (Nirvana 2), 16, Jalan Dewan Bahasa Pustaka beginning tomorrow.