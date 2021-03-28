Bersatu Youth leader claims Umno no longer cares to champion Malays

In a statement, Mohd Asraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir said Umno has instead become a party that has resorted to divisiveness and threats. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Umno under the leadership of president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the so-called “court cluster” is no longer a party that champions the Malay race, Armada Bersatu information chief Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir claimed today.

In a statement, Mohd Asraf said Umno has instead become a party that has resorted to divisiveness and threats.

“It’s proven today at the party’s general assembly, from the president’s speech that focused on division and threats, and none at all spoke about their party direction and agenda, compared to Bersatu’s general assembly that discussed mostly questions of direction and uniting the Malays,” he said.

The “court cluster” refers to several Umno leaders with ongoing corruption trials, including Zahid.

Apart from its divisive agenda and apparent hunger for power, Mohd Ashraf further claimed that Umno was also trying to sabotage Perikatan Nasional’s agenda to improve the socio-economic standing of the Malay community under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“This is in contrast with many among the Umno grassroots and leaders who have a clear agenda and that is to unite Malay parties, initially through PAS and Umno’s pact, and in the name of uniting the ummah,” he said.

He also pointed out that with its apparent rejection of DAP, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Bersatu and PAS, Umno would be entirely alone.

“If they are so good, why not contest in all 222 parliamentary seats, despite Bersatu endlessly offering to negotiate.

“Their arrogance that is spearheaded by the ‘court cluster’ will bring Umno’s downfall,” Ashraf said.

Earlier today, Zahid had during his speech at his party’s general assembly reminded PAS about its loyalties to the Muafakat Nasional charter, which included a provision to hold off joining other political coalitions.

PAS previously said it wanted to be part of both Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional. — Bernama