All eyes on Umno general assembly today

Puteri Umno members gather for the 2021 Umno annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Today, Umno is holding its general assembly, an important gathering for one of the largest and oldest party in the country in determining its direction to face the current political challenges, as well as the 15th General Election (GE15).

It will begin with the hoisting of the party flag, Sang Saka Bangsa, scheduled at 7.30am, at Plaza Merdeka of the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTC KL).

This will then be followed with the inspection of the guard of honour by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who will then take his seat at Dewan Merdeka for the opening ceremony, scheduled at 9am.

The 2020 Umno General Assembly, which was supposed to be held last year, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is being held in hybrid fashion, combining physical presence at WTC KL and virtually involving all the party's 190 divisions across the country, except Sarawak.

The two-day assembly, which kicked off yesterday with the assemblies of the Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings, is taking place in the new normal under close watch by the National Security Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Health (MoH).

This edition of the assembly is also held on a moderate scale without massive celebrations and the flying of the Umno 'Sang Saka Bangsa' flag along the main streets here unlike in previous years. — Bernama