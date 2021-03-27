Works Ministry: Early warning system for landslides installed in Cameron Highlands

Landslides are a frequent occurrence in Cameron Highlands. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, March 27 — An early warning system (EWS) for landslides has been installed around the slopes in Section 44, Jalan Simpang Pulai – Blue Valley, Cameron Highlands.

The Works Ministry said in a statement that there was currently a landslide on the slopes of the road that serves as a route between Simpang Pulai and Cameron Highlands, with the depth of the landslide estimated at 250 metres high and spanning 600m.

According to the ministry, the EWS uses two Robotics Total Station (RTS) and 27 prisms.

“Long-term improvement work will continue and is now at the design planning stage. We plan to use the Contiguous Bored Pile Wall concept to restore this slope.

“The allocation for slope repair work this year is RM8 million under the Rolling Plan 1 of the 12th Malaysia Plan. The entire repair cost is estimated at RM127 million and the remaining allocation will be received beginning next year,” the statement read.

The location had come to the attention of Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who visited two sites at the Jalan Persekutuan FT185 to ensure the safety and comfort of road users commuting between Simpang Pulai and Gua Musang, Kelantan.

For the second location, at Jalan Seksyen 60 to Seksyen 62 FT185 in Lojing, Kelantan, which was damaged by mud floods that occurred on Jan 3, the road could still be accessed by users but temporary diversions had been erected at several stretches.

“Five bridges at the location are also affected due to the disaster. Complete repairs including roads, bridges, slopes, street lamps need to be implemented to avoid a repeat of the disaster. The long-term cost is estimated at RM5.8 million,” the statement added.

Checks were also conducted in several areas, including the proposed bypass project at Kuala Terla and Blue Valley, as existing routes could no longer support traffic due to increasing business and tourist activities.

According to the ministry, a Cameron Highlands traffic congestion report is expected to be completed in October to find the best solution from the technical, economic, social and environmental aspects.

“The ministry is aware that the environmental factor in slopes and high ground can pose a risk, especially during downpours.

“Therefore, monitoring of these locations needs to be done periodically to find the best solution to ensure the safety and comfort of road users on federal roads,” the ministry added.— Bernama