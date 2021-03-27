Saifuddin appointed Pahang PN chairman

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said a meeting was held last night to set up the state PN.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, March 27 — Pahang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was appointed chairman of Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PN), which was launched today.

Saifuddin, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said a meeting was held last night to set up the state PN, which also appointed three vice-chairmen from Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan.

“They are Pahang PAS commissioner Rosli Jabar, Pahang Gerakan chairman Ranndy Yap Kim Heng and Pahang Bersatu deputy chief Lt Col (PA) Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus,” he said at a press conference after attending the ‘Erat Kasih’ programme with Balok Makmur residents at the Balok Makmur Mosque, here today.

He said Pahang Bersatu secretary Mohd Arhan Mohd Saludin was appointed Pahang PN secretary, to be assisted by the state PAS liaison secretary Hassanuddin Salim, while Pahang Penggerak Komuniti Negara chairman Zakaria Abdul is Pahang PN management secretary.

Meanwhile, State PAS information chief, who is also Panching assemblyman, Mohd Tarmizi Yahaya is Pahang PN information chief with Rompin Bersatu chief Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah and Pahang Gerakan treasurer Chan Chee How appointed as his assistants.

Saifuddin said PAS Malaysia Dewan Muslimat deputy chief Salamiah Mohd Nor is Pahang PN women chief while Faizah Baharom from Bersatu and Cheong Lai Chee from Gerakan were appointed as her deputies.

Meanwhile, Pahang PN youth is now led by Nurul Qamar Abdul Latib (Bersatu) and his two deputies are Tahan assemblyman Mohd Zakhwan Ahmad Badardin (PAS) and Goh Tee Loong (Gerakan).

Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota member of parliament, said the meeting also agreed to appoint two representatives from each party as committee members, consisting of Bersatu Cameron Highlands division chief Dr Abdul Rasid Mohamed Ali and Lipis Division acting chief Datuk Mohamad Shahrum Osman, Beserah assemblyman Andansura Rabu and Md Jusoh Darus of PAS as well as Datuk B.Sri Chandra and Yee Liu Wei of Gerakan. — Bernama