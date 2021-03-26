Sarawak records 213 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths today

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, March 26 — Sarawak today recorded 213 new positive Covid-19 cases and no fatalities, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

This brought the cumulative total to 15,176 cases, while the state’s death toll remains at 101.

“The 213 new cases were recorded in Bintulu District (46), Miri (39), Sibu (35), Kuching (23), Serian (23), Kapit (14), Samarahan (11), Julau (8), Sarikei (6), Sri Aman (6), Limbang (1) and Tebedu (1),” it said.

SDMC further informed that of the 213 new cases reported, a total of 31 have shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection during the screening.

“Meanwhile, a total of 178 cases is composed of individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres, and out of that, 168 individuals are close contacts to positive cases, five are individuals returning from high-risk infection areas in the country and five individuals returning from abroad,” it said.

Out of the new cases, 127 were results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, while 41 are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters.

Twenty were from other screenings at healthcare centres, while 15 cases were from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

There were 10 imported cases, with five cases involving individuals returning from other states in the country, and another five who are returnees from Papua New Guinea.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 250 cases of recovery and discharge for the day.

“These cases were from Sibu Hospital (72), Miri Hospital (49), Bintulu Hospital (48), Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) under Kapit Hospital (28), PKRC Betong (25), Sarawak General Hospital (19), Sarikei Hospital (5), PKRC Serian (2), Sri Aman Hospital (1) and PKRC Mukah (1).

“As of today, 12,351 or 81.39 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged,” it said.

SDMC also informed that a total of 2,629 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout the state.

Out of that, 620 are in Sibu Hospital and PKRC in Sibu, 558 in Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri, 406 in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC in Bintulu, 250 in SGH and PKRC in Kuching, 237 in PKRC Semuja Immigration Depo Serian, 155 in PKRC Serian, 147 in Sarikei Hospital and PKRC in Sarikei, 108 in Kapit Hospital and PKRC in Kapit, 69 in Betong Hospital and PKRC in Betong, 52 in Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC in Sri Aman, , 21 in PKRC Mukah, four in Limbang Hospital, and two in PKRC Lawas.

There were 213 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 27,833 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 460 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Friday. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,952 individuals at 93 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 79,604. — Borneo Post



