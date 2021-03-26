Saifuddin wants Undi18, automatic voter registration expedited

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference on the Emergency Ordinance in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The implementation of 18-year-old voting age (Undi18) and automatic voter registration should be expedited as both matters have been approved in the Dewan Rakyat, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

“The definitions of youth, maturity and the likes are subjective. (For a person) to make a national policy, he must first reach the accepted age (of maturity). This is what happened in #Undi18. The age of 18 has been accepted as mature enough,” he tweeted.

The voting age for Malaysians has been lowered from 21 to 18 after the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on July 16, 2019, and by the Senate on July 25 the same year.

Yesterday, the Election Commission in a statement yesterday said that Undi18 and automatic voter registration could only be implemented after Sept 1 next year due to various constraints and issues.— Bernama