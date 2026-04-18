KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — National shuttlers Aaron Chia and M. Thinaah will spearhead Malaysia’s challenge at the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark from April 24 to May 3.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)confirmed the decision and said that both players, who have made a total of seven cup appearances between them, will be able to bring experience and stability to their respective teams.

The Thomas Cup line up includes singles players Lee Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, while the doubles line up are world number two pair Aaron-Soh Wooi Yik, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and independent duo Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani

The men’s team will take on Japan, England and Finland in Group B.

The Uber Cup line up comprises of singles players K Letshanaa, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi and Goh Jin Wei, and double pairs Thinaah-Chong Jie Yu, Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting, and Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah.

The women’s team will face Japan, Turkiye and South Africa in Group B. — Bernama