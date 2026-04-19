KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — At least 200 homes were destroyed in a fire that swept through a water village in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, early today.

According to Berita Harian, firefighters were still battling the blaze as of this morning.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Jimmy Lagung said authorities received a distress call at 1.32am, prompting the deployment of 35 personnel, including a team from the Kinabatangan station.

“Firefighters faced difficulties at the scene due to narrow access roads, which hindered the movement of fire engines into the affected area.

“In addition, low tide conditions made it difficult to obtain an open water supply,” he said when contacted by the national daily.

Jimmy added that strong winds and the close proximity of the houses caused the fire to spread rapidly.