KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today described Malaysia’s diversity as the nation’s core strength.

He said Malaysia’s cultures, traditions and communities are not merely markers of identity but the very foundation of the country’s unity.

“Everyone can come to visit Malaysia, to see the diversity and the spirit of the different traditions, especially those related to religion.

“This is an extraordinary thing. For us in Malaysia…we regard this as part of the culture of the Malaysian people, a power that rises, strengthens our spirit and culture,” he said in his speech at the Visit Malaysia 2026 Vaisakhi Fest here yesterday.

Also present was Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Anwar also acknowledged the longstanding role of the Sikh community in Malaysia, including its significance in his personal journey.

At the event, the Prime Minister announced an initial allocation of RM500,000 to support activities and celebrations of the Sikh community in the country.

Vaisakhi is an important festival celebrated mainly by followers of Sikhism and Punjabi communities, usually in mid-April, marking both the spring harvest and a historic religious milestone. — Bernama