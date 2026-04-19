IPOH, April 19 — Two men were killed in separate crashes at Kilometre 281.1 (southbound) of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and in Kampung Sungai Ranggam, Teluk Intan, yesterday.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said in the incident on PLUS this morning, a 21-year-old motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after being involved in a collision with a lorry.

“Preliminary investigations found that a lorry driven by a 54-year-old man was travelling straight on the left lane from Bercham heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

“At the time of the incident, the motorcycle, which was coming from behind in the same lane, is believed to have lost control and was unable to avoid the collision, crashing into the lorry,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene, and the body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for a post-mortem.

“Investigations also found that the victim was part of a motorcycle convoy travelling from Nibong Tebal to Sungkai.

“Both vehicles involved have been detained for inspection by Puspakom. Police will also conduct a urine test on the lorry driver to assist in the investigation,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In another incident, an Indonesian man was killed after being crushed by a mini tractor he was driving when the vehicle overturned into a drain behind a mosque in Kampung Sungai Ranggam.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director Sabarozi Nor Ahmad said a call regarding the incident was received at 1.51 pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that the police were already there and the crash involved a mini tractor used to transport palm oil fruit bunches.

“The victim, a 25-year-old Indonesian man, had been trapped but was extricated by members of the public before Fire and Rescue personnel arrived,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sabarozi said the victim was pronounced dead and handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama