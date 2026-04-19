KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A quick food run turned into a dramatic rescue when two off-duty firefighters saved two trapped women from a sudden blaze at a food court near Masjid Al Falah Felda Sungai Tiang in Pendang, Kedah, yesterday.

According to Harian Metro, Muhammad Athir Maula Esaha and Mohammad Anas Elyas had been at the premises around 5.15pm to buy food while working on tasks for the Kedah state Fire Cadet competition — when flames suddenly erupted from one of the stalls.

What first looked like routine cooking quickly spiralled into chaos after a gas hose came loose, sparking a fast-moving fire.

Within moments, thick flames surged towards the front entrance, blocking the exit, while the stall’s cabin door was locked and jammed — leaving two women trapped inside and panicking.

The two firefighters did not hesitate.

They rushed in, forced access and pulled the victims to safety before turning their attention to the blaze, grabbing a fire extinguisher and working quickly to contain the flames.

The incident, which quickly went viral online, ended without serious injury, with both women escaping with only minor wounds.

Mohammad Anas later urged the public to ensure cooking equipment is properly secured and fire extinguishers are readily available — warning that small oversights can quickly turn dangerous.