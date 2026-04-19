PORT KLANG, April 19 — The government has given assurances that there are no suitability issues arising from the use of biodiesel, particularly at the B20 level, following the implementation of vehicle engine specifications supporting the fuel since 2020.

Economic Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said that with those standards made mandatory, the use of biodiesel should not cause any damage to vehicles.

“In fact, several areas in the country have been using B20, including Langkawi in Kedah, Labuan, and Sarawak, except in the Bintulu area. This means that, to date, any complaints or concerns have not reached the level of cases we can use as references.

“The government mandated in 2020 the use of engines or vehicles at the B20 level, which means the industry, and vehicle owners in particular, were given ample time to make preparations,” he said when asked about the suitability of the biodiesel.

The minister said this at a press conference after visiting the KL-Kepong Oleomas Sdn Bhd oleochemical plant with Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad yesterday.

Earlier, Akmal Nasrullah announced that the government had agreed to raise the biodiesel blend from B10 to B15, starting with B12, at no extra cost in response to the crisis in West Asia.

He said the move was intended to ensure the country’s diesel supply remained available for a longer period, as well as to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and external markets.

The minister added that restructuring the economy through a transition to renewable energy needs to be accelerated.

Meanwhile, Noraini said that under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), RM42 million had been allocated to upgrade four palm oil refinery depots, further strengthening the government’s efforts to ensure the sustainability of the nation’s energy resources. — Bernama