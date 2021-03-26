Number of flood victims in Kuantan district increases to 249

KUANTAN, March 26 ― The number flood victims in this district has increased to 249 this morning, from 114 people yesterday, with the opening of another relief centre last night.

The Social Welfare Department (JKM) info portal reported that 59 victims from 14 families are seeking shelter at the newly opened centre at Taman Murni Sungai Isap Community Hall.

A total of 103 evacuees from 32 families are at the Kampung Tiram Community Hall; Kampung Pandan 1 Community Hall (73 from 25 families); Bukit Kuin1 Community Hall (eight from two families) and Mat Kilau Community Hall (a family of six).

Incessant heavy rains for the past three days had resulted in floods in the areas and heavy rains are expected to continue today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The weather in the city this morning was cloudy.

Meanwhile, the official website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage stated that two rivers in the district, namely Sungai Kuantan in Pasir Kemudi and Sungai Belat in Sri Damai have risen to warning level. ― Bernama