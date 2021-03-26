Johor MACC nabs Felda-linked subsidiary and cooperative staff accused of receiving kickbacks

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 26 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) subsidiary manager and settlers’ cooperative secretary for allegedly accepting bribes and abusing their positions.

The 39-year-old manager, who is attached with Felda Technoplant Sdn Bhd, was arrested at 3pm today, while the 50-year-old secretary of Koperasi Peneroka Felda Tenang Berhad was arrested yesterday.

Both were detained at the Johor MACC office on Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here.

According to a statement issued by Johor MACC, investigations revealed that the manager, who is based at Bukit Besar in Kulai, was believed to have received over RM140,000 in bribes from a contractor.

“The bribes were understood to be in return for obtaining maintenance work on the oil palm plantation under Felda Technoplant Sdn Bhd in Tenggaroh 6, Mersing.

“The other suspect, who is based at the cooperative in Tenang, was arrested by investigators from Johor MACC’s Segamat branch for using his position to procure jobs for transporting oil palm products in Felda Tenang, Segamat that are said to be worth RM300,000,” read the statement that was issued tonight.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) and Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

The sections provide for a jail term of not more than 20 years, or a fine of no less than five times the amount involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.