Philip Morris Malaysia named Top Employer in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific region

(From left to right) Philip Morris Malaysia's External Affairs Director Shahrul Shaari, Managing Director Naeem Khan and Director of Corporate Communications Veronica Choo

PETALING JAYA, March 25 ― Top Employers Institute, a global certification company, has recognised Philip Morris Malaysia (PMM) as a Top Employer in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific region for the second year in a row.

“Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), Philip Morris Malaysia has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace,” said Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink in a statement.

PMM Managing Director Naeem Khan said, “These recognitions are testament to our amazing people at PMM, whose resilience have brought us closer to the smoke-free future we envisioned for Malaysia despite a turbulent year.

“Everyone at PMM has an equal share in building a workplace that is collaborative and inclusive where all opinions are valued, and everyone has the same access to tools and opportunities which would help them excel in their professional career.

“We are the champion of a people-first culture and we attribute that to the recognition as the employer of choice in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific region.”

Top Employers Institute certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

Each year, it certifies organisations based on this programme and so far it has recognised more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 countries across five continents.