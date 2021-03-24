Umno VP claims not aware of Kelantan division cutting ties with Bersatu, says status quo remains until Parliament dissolved

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is also Tenaga Nasional Berhad chairman, speaking to the press at TNB’s Ceria Ke Sekolah programme at Weil Hotel in Ipoh, March 24, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 24 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said that he was unaware of Kelantan Umno’s decision to officially cut ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He reiterated that all Umno MPs will continue to work with the current government until the next general election is called.

“I haven’t seen the news yet. But from what I understand, from the supreme council meeting, all (Umno) MPs will continue with the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until Parliament is dissolved,” he told a press conference after officiating Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s “Ceria ke Sekolah” programme at Weil Hotel here.

Mahdzir said this briefly to reporters when asked to comment on the issue.

Kelantan Umno in a statement today said that it has officially cut ties with Bersatu, with 12 out of 13 divisions supporting a motion to ditch Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is the president of Bersatu.

Its secretary Akbar Salim also told PAS to make a decision on whether it will work with Umno or Bersatu in the next general election.

Earlier this month, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said in a statement that the party will no longer cooperate with Bersatu in the next general election.

However, Ahmad pointed out that Umno was of the opinion that its current position within the PN government can continue until Parliament is dissolved.

When asked to comment on party members making contradictory statements not in line with leadership, Mahdzir said this was nothing new.

“It was the same during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s time. It is the openness in democracy.

“But, at times, it is not necessary. Let the individuals, who were given the responsibility, speak because this can drag us into unpleasant situations,” he said.