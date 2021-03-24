Malaysian Immigration in Singapore implements 24-hr dropbox system for passport renewal appointment

On March 19, Malaysian Immigration director-general, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said system disruptions and a sharp rise in applications had led to the congestion at the JIM office in Singapore. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, March 24 — The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) office in Singapore is currently implementing a dropbox system which operates 24 hours to provide passport renewal appointments to the public.

Updating on the official Facebook of the High Commission of Malaysia today, the Immigration office stated that it will only accept appointments via the online appointment system (STO) at http://sto.imi.gov.my/atase/singapura.

The office said those successful in online renewal of their passports but are unable to obtain any appointment (to collect the passport), they can drop the “resit rasmi” (official receipt) in the box which is placed at the guard house of the Malaysian High Commission (STM) Complex.

The applicants may need to write their email address and Singapore contact number, it said.

Meanwhile, for those who are unable to renew online successfully, the office said the applicants may drop their details that include name; Malaysian identity card number; email address; Singapore contact number; birth certificate or the borang (Form) ‘h’ number for children under 12 years.

For inquiries, the applicants may email to [email protected], it said.

According to the office, the dropbox system has been implemented from March 17, 2021.

Last week, several Malaysians in Singapore took to social media to show the congestion and long queues for passport renewal outside the STM Complex.

In his response on March 19, Malaysian Immigration director-general, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said system disruptions and a sharp rise in applications had led to the congestion at the JIM office in Singapore.

He said the congestion was also due to walk-in applicants who did not make appointments through the STO as well as the Covid-19-induced border closure, which made it difficult for Malaysians to renew their passports in Johor Bahru or at other branches of the department. — Bernama