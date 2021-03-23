SUKE accident in Cheras: U beam stabilisation work at construction site completed, says Fire Dept

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim said currently work was underway to lower two winches which would take three hours. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Works to stabilise the U-Beam structure at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction site in Cheras were completed at about 9pm last night.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim said currently work was underway to lower two winches which would take three hours.

“Once the work is completed, the process of extricating the victim’s body will be done,” he said in a statement tonight.

Yesterday, three Chinese nationals were crushed to death while a motorist was seriously injured when the gantry crane toppled over at the SUKE construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai in Cheras here.

The three victims were identified as Ding Kunfu, Jiang Jinboa and Mu Tong Zheng whose body has yet to be retrieved.

Meanwhile, the Perodua Bezza car driver, a local man, was brought to the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital for treatment. — Bernama