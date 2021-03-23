IGP: Refer to National Security Council website for latest Covid-19 SOP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador is pictured during an interview with the Malaysian National News Agency at Wisma Bernama, March 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has reminded the public to refer to the National Security Council (MKN) official website to obtain the latest Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) on social events or programmes such as talks, courses and others throughout the pandemic period.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the SOP differs according to the types of movement control enforced in each state namely recovery, conditional and enhanced.

“The focus is on the aspect of physical distancing and the size of the premises,” he said in a statement here today.

He also reminded the public to scan the QR code on the MySejahtera application or record their name and contact number in the notebook provided at the premises to facilitate detection of movements and close contacts if there was a Covid-19 case detected at the premises.

“For temperature check, it only needs to be done once if it is in the same premises or building such as the shopping complex,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said PDRM would continue to conduct operations to ensure compliance with the SOP in efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve. — Bernama