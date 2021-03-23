Health minister: Over 450,000 have received first dose of Covid vaccine

Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to a reporter during an interview session with Malay Mail at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — As of yesterday, 452,919 people in the country have received the Covid vaccine shots under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in an infographic he tweeted today, said that of the total, 422,058 individuals had received the first dose, while 30,861 others had received both doses of the vaccine.

Selangor has the highest number of people who had received the first dose of the vaccine at 55,763, followed by Perak (49,053), Sabah (40,842), Kuala Lumpur (36,616), Sarawak (35,913), Pahang (33,257), Johor (30,868), Penang (29,568), Kedah (26,287), Kelantan (19,716), Terengganu (19,090), Negri Sembilan (17,884), Melaka (10,727), Perlis (9,526), Putrajaya (4,605) and Labuan (2,343).

Sarawak has the highest number of people who had completed the dosage at 9,537, followed by Pahang (3,677), Kuala Lumpur (2,722), Johor (2,609), Perak (2,363), Kedah (1,896), Kelantan (1,879), Sabah (1,167), Selangor (1,017), Labuan (911), Penang (721), Negeri Sembilan (530), Putrajaya (519), Perlis (504), Terengganu (442) and Melaka (367).

The immunisation programme launched on Feb 24 aimed at providing free immunisation to all people in the country, locals and foreigners. — Bernama