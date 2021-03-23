First phase of vaccination programme in Melaka expected to be completed next week, says state Health committee chairman

In Melaka, the second phase of the vaccination programme is scheduled to begin from next month until August involving 250,000 people comprising senior citizens, aged 60 and above, high-risk groups and persons with disabilities. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, March 23 — A total of 10,727 out of 12,870 frontliners in Melaka have been vaccinated under the first phase of the state-level Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme which started on March 2.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the first phase of the vaccination programme in Melaka was expected to be completed next week.

“Everything is going well so far,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, in his Twitter account today said of the total frontliners in Melaka who had received the first dose of the vaccine, 367 had completed the Covid-19 vaccine dosage.

Among those who received the second dose of the vaccine today was Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The third phase, for those aged 18 and above, will start in September and is expected to be completed by February next year.

On the registration for Covid-19 vaccine through the MySejahtera application which recorded 194,203 people or 27.7 per cent as of last Sunday in the state, Rahmad said that despite the increase, proactive measures would continue to be undertaken to encourage the people to register.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman, in a post on his official Facebook page, said also receiving the second dose of vaccine today were Melaka State Assembly speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan and Melaka State Health Department director Datuk Dr Ismail Ali. — Bernama