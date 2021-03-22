Works minister issues stop-work order after collapse of crane at SUKE construction site in Cheras

A view of the toppled crane at a construction site along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway in Cheras March 22, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has ordered an immediate stop to construction and maintenance works at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, here following a crane collapsing incident at the location this morning.

He said the stop-work order was issued to enable investigation to be carried out on the incident in which a crane tipped over and crushed a car at construction site.

“I understand the mishap occurred during maintenance works and the area has been sealed off until the investigation is completed.

“I have also ordered construction works to be halted except for rescue effort which is expected to be completed by midnight,” he told reporters while visiting the incident location here today.

Apart from that, Fadillah said the project developer has also been ordered to find an alternative route for the residents of a nearby apartment which has its access road closed due to the incident. — Bernama