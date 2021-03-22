Sarawak's Samarahan district declared Covid-19 red zone

Swab samples to test for Covid-19 are pictured at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, March 22 — Samarahan district today has been classified as a Covid-19 red zone from yellow after recording 48 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This makes the number of red zone districts in the state as of today to 13, including Sri Aman, Song, Serian, Subis, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The remaining yellow zone districts are Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pusa, Asajaya, Saratok and Sebauh.

Only Sarikei district is classified as orange as of today.

On the bright side, Beluru district has reverted to green zone status from yellow today after no new cases were recorded from there over the past two weeks.

It joined the ranks of nine other green zone districts namely Marudi, Pakan, Matu, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Tebedu and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red. — Borneo Post