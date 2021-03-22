Report: Umno supreme council member got RM20,000 monthly for leaking inside talks

The Malay newspaper reported an unnamed source saying that the cash-for-inside information exchange has been a regular occurrence for the past two years. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — For disclosing internal party discussions, an Umno supreme council member purportedly received a monthly “reward” of RM20,000, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The Malay newspaper reported an unnamed source saying that the cash-for-inside information exchange has been a regular occurrence for the past two years.

“The individual had been receiving [RM20,000] for the last two years as a reward for conveying information pertaining to any decision made at supreme council and division level,” the source told Utusan Malaysia.

The same source also said the Umno supreme council member has been enlisting several members from various divisions nationwide and conspired with them to turn against their party, adding that each of the recruits would be paid RM10,000 a month.

“This work movement of theirs started since Barisan Nasional lost the 14th general election,” the source added.

According to the source, the money came from a national political figure. The report did not mention if it was from an allied political party or from the Opposition.

Utusan Malaysia said the revelation followed Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s meeting with the party wings in Masjid Tanah, Melaka last month.

Last week, Zahid reportedly said he was aware that at least two Umno supreme council members had been leaking internal discussions and threatened to take action against them.