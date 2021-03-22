PAS, Bersatu officially form Terengganu Perikatan committee

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 22 — Terengganu Perikatan Nasional (PN) has officially formed a state committee comprising the state’s PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders last night.

Terengganu PN Information chief Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the committee is chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who will be assisted by Terengganu Bersatu chairman Datuk Razali Idris and Terengganu PAS Commissioner Datuk Husain Awang, as vice-chairmen.

“Alhamdulillah, Terengganu PN has been officially formed with a complete committee. Last night’s meeting was attended by all 24 members or the committee, except Treasurer Datuk Rosol Wahid, who is now in Sabah.

“The meeting also agreed to form PN committee at all divisions, which will be chaired by their respective Members of Parliament, except Besut.

“It is hoped that Terengganu PN will be actively operational in preparations for the 15th General Election (GE15),” he said in a statement here today.

The first meeting of the committee also agreed to invite Terengganu Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) to join the coalition in facing the GE15.

On the status of PAS-Umno cooperation, Wan Sukairi said it will continue to persist through Muafakat Nasional. — Bernama