Ministers, politicians bowled over by Zii Jia’s All England triumph

Leow Siet Peng, the mother of the 2021 All England Singles Badminton Champion Lee Zii Jia, along with his father, Lee Chee Hin, show off some of the medals won by Zii Jia, after an interview in Bandar Darulaman Jitra, March 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Lee Zii Jia has created a buzz among Malaysians with his sensational victory at the All England Badminton Championships last night.

His victory, Malaysia’s first All England title in four years, not only caught the attention of Malaysians from all walks of life but also prompted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, cabinet ministers and other politicians to sing his praises.

A delighted Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican was quick to congratulate Zii Jia via a special video call last night.

“All my cabinet colleagues and ministers including the Prime Minister asked me to convey how proud they are on your victory. You had fought until the last drop; I have always had faith in you.

“I will be receiving you when you come back from England, and please send my regards to all players,” he said beaming, in a video posted on Instagram and Facebook account.

“Terima kasih Datuk Seri ... semangat baru ‘kaw’ lagi (new spirit still stirring),” Zii Jia quipped in response to Reezal Merican.

In the final against Danish player Viktor Axelsen at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, Zii Jia, 22, gave a scintillating performance to emerge as the new All England champion with a pulsating 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 win.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin took to his Twitter account to describe the Kedahan’s performance as “sublime and a huge statement of intent about the future”.

“Hope @KBSMalaysia (Ministry of Youth and Sports) and @BA Malaysia (Badminton Association of Malaysia) nurture him further. The boy is a bit special,” said the former Youth and Sports Minister.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also sent a short congratulatory message to the world’s number 10 player, tweeting ‘Tahniah Lee Zii Jia #AllEngland2021’.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said Zii Jia had displayed high spirits and motivation in “an intense and nail-biting contest”.

In Twitter thread dedicated to Zii Jia’s wonderful achievement, Zulkifli said he believed nothing could stop Zii Jia from following in the footsteps of former badminton greats such as Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Datuk Misbun Sidek.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described Zii Jia’s victory as sweet.

“Congratulations, Lee Zii Jia, on your victory, which is so meaningful,” he said on his Twitter account.

Another former Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, also heaped praise on Zii Jia.

“Alhamdulillah! Malaysia Boleh! Every shot counts. Congratulations and thank you, Lee Zii Jia,” he tweeted. — Bernama